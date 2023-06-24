Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.85

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 8.45 ($0.11). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 8.15 ($0.10), with a volume of 600,609 shares trading hands.

Eden Research Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a market cap of £34.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.74.

About Eden Research

Eden Research plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products industries in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company provides crop protection products for foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, post-harvest shelf-life extension, and seed treatment applications.

