El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.34. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $114.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at El Pollo Loco

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

In related news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $577,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,606.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 566,331 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the first quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 150.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 278,448 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 65.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 203,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 9.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,225,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 196,910 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About El Pollo Loco

(Get Rating)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.