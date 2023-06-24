Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 3.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $458.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $462.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.58 and its 200-day moving average is $373.83.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

