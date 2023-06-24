ELIS (XLS) One Day Volume Hits $784.36

ELIS (XLS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. ELIS has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $784.36 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 70.4% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,661.98 or 1.00024885 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.06511407 USD and is up 2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,745.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

