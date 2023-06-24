Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 19.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 128,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 484,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

EMR stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

About Emerson Electric



Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.



