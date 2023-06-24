Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESBA opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESBA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period.

About Empire State Realty OP

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

