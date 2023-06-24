Ergo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $93.55 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $93.55 million and $522,608.94 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,642.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00297098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00598454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.45 or 0.00507234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00060931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,706,865 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

