Ethereum Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $490.29 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $490.29 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $18.75 or 0.00061120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,682.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00295326 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.20 or 0.00616721 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00012668 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.00511220 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,609,965 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

