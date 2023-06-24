Ethereum (ETH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.78 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 24th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $226.85 billion and approximately $5.78 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for about $1,887.35 or 0.06156864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00015440 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,193,579 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

