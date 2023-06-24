ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:QULL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. Approximately 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Quality Factor TR ETN Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.15.
