ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 2,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 4,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.40% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B at the end of the most recent quarter.

