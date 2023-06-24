FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.75-15.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.75-$15.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $394.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $371.59 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $402.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, SpectralCast reissued an initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $442.00.

In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total value of $127,292.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares in the company, valued at $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

