Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) CFO Sells $186,871.65 in Stock

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 236,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 22,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 302,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

