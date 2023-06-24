Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.88

Shares of Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.88 and traded as high as C$8.89. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 117,829 shares trading hands.

Financial 15 Split Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$356.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.66.

Financial 15 Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.1257 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Financial 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.29%.

Financial 15 Split Company Profile

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

