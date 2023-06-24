Financial Review: GATX (NYSE:GATX) & Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) and Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GATX and Willis Lease Finance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.30 billion 3.33 $155.90 million $4.40 27.80 Willis Lease Finance $332.65 million 0.77 $5.44 million $4.37 9.17

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Willis Lease Finance. Willis Lease Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GATX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 12.16% 10.53% 2.15% Willis Lease Finance 9.33% 7.88% 1.23%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares GATX and Willis Lease Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

GATX has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Lease Finance has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GATX and Willis Lease Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 2 2 0 2.50 Willis Lease Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX presently has a consensus target price of $118.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.26%. Given GATX’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GATX is more favorable than Willis Lease Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.9% of GATX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of GATX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.3% of Willis Lease Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GATX beats Willis Lease Finance on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries. It also offers maintenance services, including the interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repair of car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance works, wheelset replacements, interior blast and lining, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling services. In addition, the company manufactures commercial aircraft jet engines and leases aircraft spare engines; and owns and manages tank containers that are leased to chemical, industrial gas, energy, food, cryogenic and pharmaceutical industries, and tank container operators, as well as provides tank container sourcing, remarketing, and inspection and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of approximately 144,000 railcars; 501 four-axle and 43 six-axle locomotives; and 22,000 tank containers. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses. The Spare Parts Sales segment purchases and resells after-market engine parts, whole engines, engine modules, and portable aircraft components. The company also focuses on engine management and consulting business. It serves commercial aircraft operators, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations. As of December 31, 2022, it had a total lease portfolio of 339 engines, 13 aircraft, one marine vessel, and other leased parts and equipment, and with 80 lessees in 41 countries; and managed a total lease portfolio of 324 engines, aircraft, and related equipment for other parties. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

