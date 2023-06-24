Financial Review: Software Aktiengesellschaft (STWRY) & Its Competitors

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) is one of 125 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Software Aktiengesellschaft to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Software Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Software Aktiengesellschaft pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 2,765.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Software Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A 25.23 Software Aktiengesellschaft Competitors $420.79 million -$36.53 million -172.51

Profitability

Software Aktiengesellschaft’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Software Aktiengesellschaft. Software Aktiengesellschaft is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Software Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Software Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A Software Aktiengesellschaft Competitors -1,185.71% -88.28% -12.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Software Aktiengesellschaft and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Software Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 0 0 1.83 Software Aktiengesellschaft Competitors 303 1406 2652 41 2.55

Software Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 209.25%. As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 160.66%. Given Software Aktiengesellschaft’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Software Aktiengesellschaft is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Software Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Software Aktiengesellschaft rivals beat Software Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data. It also provides webMethods that integrate systems, applications, and processes through application programming interfaces or direct connections and orchestrate them in the form of microservices; ARIS for modeling, documenting, and optimizing business processes; Alfabet, which enables enterprise architecture mapping and optimal decision making for IT investments; Adabas & Natural for transaction processing; and CONNX for data integration, virtualization, and replication. In addition, the company offers professional services, which include implementation, development, and upgrade/migration services. Software Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

