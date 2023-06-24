Financial Survey: Pagaya Technologies (PGY) and Its Peers

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pagaya Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $702.34 million -$302.32 million -2.39 Pagaya Technologies Competitors $2.54 billion $433.11 million -1.20

Pagaya Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Pagaya Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -42.32% -8.02% -5.81% Pagaya Technologies Competitors -200.90% -37.85% -11.18%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.89, suggesting that its stock price is 689% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagaya Technologies’ peers have a beta of 6.97, suggesting that their average stock price is 597% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pagaya Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33 Pagaya Technologies Competitors 167 969 1549 61 2.55

Pagaya Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 211.25%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 135.53%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Pagaya Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies peers beat Pagaya Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

