Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Up 4.6%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.68. Approximately 6,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Hovde Group cut shares of Finward Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.
Finward Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $98.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.39.
Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.
Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Finward Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $320,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Finward Bancorp in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.
Finward Bancorp Company Profile
Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.
