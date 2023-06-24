First Command Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.