First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 389 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 33.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 0.0 %

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $81.32 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average of $83.22.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

