First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.80

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and traded as high as $27.23. First Farmers and Merchants shares last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

