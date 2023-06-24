First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 31.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $17.66 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $22.40.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 48.60%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

