First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $215.86

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $215.86 and traded as low as $195.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $196.30, with a volume of 70 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $618.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.53.
First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.26 million for the quarter.
First National Bank Alaska Company Profile
First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.
