First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 2.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $184.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 473.13 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

