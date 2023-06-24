First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,744 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,697,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after acquiring an additional 717,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,091,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,442,000 after acquiring an additional 670,673 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after acquiring an additional 605,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 334,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,789.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 323,410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $27.28 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

