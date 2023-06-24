First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,746 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $44.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

