Five Oceans Advisors Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Five Oceans Advisors owned about 0.21% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $29.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.43.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.