Five Oceans Advisors Cuts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in HSBC were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 118.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 254,841 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 7.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in HSBC by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $38.23 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.71. The company has a market cap of $152.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSBC. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.74) to GBX 671 ($8.59) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.75) to GBX 900 ($11.52) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $729.60.

HSBC Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.