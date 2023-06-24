Five Oceans Advisors Grows Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 156,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV opened at $33.40 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.79.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

