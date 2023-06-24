Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.81. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

