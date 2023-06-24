Five Oceans Advisors Has $21.51 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 367,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 13.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $21,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $59.10.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
