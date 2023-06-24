Five Oceans Advisors Makes New $208,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,129 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $120.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $120.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

