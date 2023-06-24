Five Oceans Advisors Sells 379 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Five Oceans Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 62,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32,553.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 168,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

