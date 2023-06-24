Five Oceans Advisors Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,598,000 after buying an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,521,000 after buying an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,484,000 after buying an additional 945,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $138.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

