Five Oceans Advisors Trims Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Barclays were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Barclays by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 268.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,822,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Barclays by 326.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,405,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,259 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 1,124.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,595,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,335,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BCS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.