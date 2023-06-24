Frank Slootman Sells 1,761 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,953,162.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,157,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,916,932. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $311,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.17.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

