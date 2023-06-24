Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN) Insider Sells £129,500 in Stock

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating) insider Richard Fraser sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90), for a total transaction of £129,500 ($165,706.97).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Performance

FEN opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.85) on Friday. Frenkel Topping Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.20 ($1.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,650.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.77.

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.03 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

