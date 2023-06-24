Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on August 11th

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Friedman Industries by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

