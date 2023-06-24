Friedman Industries, Incorporated (FRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on August 11th

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Friedman Industries has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.
Friedman Industries Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $71.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
