Frontdoor (FTDR) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) is one of 8 public companies in the “Services to dwellings & other buildings” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Frontdoor to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontdoor and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.66 billion $71.00 million 27.86 Frontdoor Competitors $4.16 billion $507.86 million 34.21

Frontdoor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Frontdoor. Frontdoor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

58.1% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontdoor’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontdoor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Frontdoor Competitors 18 205 238 0 2.48

Frontdoor presently has a consensus target price of $32.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.61%. As a group, “Services to dwellings & other buildings” companies have a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Frontdoor’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontdoor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 5.43% 251.78% 11.32% Frontdoor Competitors 11.24% 83.50% 11.36%

Summary

Frontdoor competitors beat Frontdoor on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services business; and Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision, and machine learning that helps home service professionals quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, ProConnect, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

