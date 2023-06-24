Fruits 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $186,350.37 (FRTS)

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Fruits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fruits has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Fruits has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $186,350.37 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Coin Profile

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

