FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $33.57. Approximately 1,190,295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.42.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAUG. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 211,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 501.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 38,863 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

