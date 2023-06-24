G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82. Approximately 6,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 20,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

G Mining Ventures Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

