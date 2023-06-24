Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.79. 48,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 41,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$179.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 7.68.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.0674637 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

