GameSquare (CVE:GAME) Shares Up 2.7%

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.85. 5,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.76.

GameSquare Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company with an audience of approximately 290 million followers. Its audience and platform enable global brands to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company's end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the U.K.; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience in Los Angeles, U.SA; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency in Los Angeles, U.SA; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating in the United States; Fourth Frame Studios, a multidisciplinary creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, in live gaming and esports streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

