Gateway Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $193,691.88 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Gateway Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00004590 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gateway Protocol has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market cap of $37.84 million and approximately $193,691.88 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official website for Gateway Protocol is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 1.32209182 USD and is down -19.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $183,466.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gateway Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gateway Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gateway Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

