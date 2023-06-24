GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 297,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 195,067 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $7.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

GCM Grosvenor Announces Dividend

GCM Grosvenor ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. GCM Grosvenor had a negative return on equity of 98.19% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $99.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is 440.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 836,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 37,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 80,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

