Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Hits $5.23

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market cap of $784.86 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $5.23 or 0.00017116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00019068 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,569.39 or 0.99997060 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Profile

Geegoopuzzle (CRYPTO:GGP) is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 5.23173764 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,716,076.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

