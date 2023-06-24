Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.26 and last traded at $124.35. 878,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,216,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.81. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Generac by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Generac by 568.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.