General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Stock Position Lessened by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after buying an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 33.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS opened at $81.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.