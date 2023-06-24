Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Head to Head Review

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALF – Get Rating) and Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Genting Malaysia Berhad and Las Vegas Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Genting Malaysia Berhad alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A Las Vegas Sands -10.42% -10.21% -1.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.5% of Genting Malaysia Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genting Malaysia Berhad N/A N/A N/A $0.23 2.46 Las Vegas Sands $4.11 billion 10.65 $1.83 billion ($0.72) -79.55

This table compares Genting Malaysia Berhad and Las Vegas Sands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Genting Malaysia Berhad. Las Vegas Sands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genting Malaysia Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Genting Malaysia Berhad and Las Vegas Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genting Malaysia Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A Las Vegas Sands 0 2 12 0 2.86

Las Vegas Sands has a consensus price target of $70.27, suggesting a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Las Vegas Sands’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Las Vegas Sands is more favorable than Genting Malaysia Berhad.

About Genting Malaysia Berhad

(Get Rating)

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services. The Properties segment focuses on the property developments, property investment, and management. The Investment and Others segment refers to the utilities, reinsurance, yacht charter services, and information technology services. The company was founded on May 7, 1980 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company's integrated resorts feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail malls, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Malaysia Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.